Ye questions Kid Cudi's loyalty over Pete Davidson friendship: 'This is bigger than music'

Ye continued his public spat with Kid Cudi one day after explaining why Cudi is absent from his forthcoming album

Ye took to social media again on Sunday to question former protégé Kid Cudi‘s loyalty for the second time in one weekend.

The lovelorn rapper formerly known as Kanye West continued to take issue with Cudi’s friendship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who’s been dating Kim Kardashian, Yeezy’s estranged wife for months.

Ye has spent the last few months trying to reconcile with the mother of his four children who filed for divorce about a year ago.

“The reason I asked Cudi to at the least speak to Skete is because for years Cudi always made it seem like it was me and him against everyone,” Ye wrote in all caps in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Now that I’m fighting for my family, he not by my side,” Yeezy added. “This is bigger than music.”

Ye also blasted Davidson after sharing a cutoff picture of him with Kardashian in a separate IG post on Sunday.

“Look at this d*ckhead,” Ye wrote. “I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

Yeezy’s latest IG rant came less than a day after he told his social media followers that Cudi won’t be on his upcoming album Donda 2 due to the Cleveland rapper’s friendship with “you know who.”

Ye deleted that post later, but not before Cudi responded on Twitter.

“We talked weeks ago about this,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” lyricist said in a Saturday afternoon tweet. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

Ye, obviously, didn’t take kindly to Cudi’s reply. The MCs reportedly met at a New York City music store in 2004 four years before Ye signed Cudi to a deal with his GOOD Music record label.

They’ve been friends ever since and have frequently collaborated on music together over the years.

“I would have never asked for the loyalty if it was never offered,” Ye wrote in another IG post on Saturday. “I love Cudi and always will, but Donda 2 is about running back in that burning house,” he continued. “I respect not everyone gonna be ready for the smoke.”

Cudi is just the latest celeb to be targeted by Ye in the wake of his pending divorce from Kardashian.

The Chicago rapper took an additional shot at pop star Billie Eilish on Saturday after demanding she apologize days earlier for taking what appeared to be a thinly-veiled jab at Travis Scott, Ye’s friend and music collaborator, during one of her recent concert appearances.

“We all speak in Billie language now,” Ye wrote in his Saturday IG post concerning Cudi.

Eilish already responded once to Ye’s digital demand for an apology, but it doesn’t seem like Cudi will be losing any sleep over the fraying relationship with his former mentor.

When a Twitter user commented that Ye was “annoying AF” on Saturday, Cudi replied back by adding, “Very.”

Very. https://t.co/WOTPcGx16i — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

“God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life,” Cudi wrote in a subsequent tweet.

God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

