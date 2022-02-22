Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel dies days after being injured in accident

Bethel, 27, was reportedly in an accident on Feb. 10; she sustained life-threatening injuries, then slipped into a coma.

Pageant queen and reigning Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died after suffering injuries in an unspecified accident earlier this month.

The news of her passing was announced by Bethel’s family Monday on her Instagram page, where they wrote, “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”

Pageant queen Zoe Sozo Bethel was reportedly in a car accident on Feb. 10, and she sustained life-threatening injuries then slipped into a coma. (Photo: Screenshot/Instagram)

Bethel, 27, was injured in an accident on Thursday, Feb. 10, when she sustained life-threatening injuries then slipped into a coma, according to reports.

The Instagram post shared that Bethel had “touched the hearts of many people” and was involved in several organizations. “She was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas,” her family wrote. They also asked for “effectual and fervent prayers” and for privacy.

Bethel was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021. According to SC Now, America Strong is about “strong American women who are single, divorced and single with children.” The pageant doesn’t have an age limit, except that the woman must be at least 18 years of age.

The beauty queen was a contributor at Right Side Broadcasting Network, according to reports. That company’s editor-in-chief, Grace Saldana, shared a tribute to Bethel on Twitter with photos, writing, “In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she Rest In Peace.”

Conservative community organizing group Turning Point USA also paid tribute to Bethel with a video captioned, “We are honored to have known Zoe Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts of people everywhere. You will not be forgotten, Zoe. May she Rest In Peace.”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Bethel sustained injuries in a car accident. This story has been edited to correct the error.

