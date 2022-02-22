Jaida Benjamin, missing ‘Family Reunion’ actress, found safe in L.A.

The 27-year-old actress was located Tuesday morning after going missing over the weekend, as reported by her family.

Actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe early Tuesday morning after going missing over the weekend, as reported by her family.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the 27-year-old actress was located at around 2:30 a.m. in Studio City, in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. It is unclear how she was found or why she first disappeared.

“Family Reunion” actress Jaida Benjamin was found early Tuesday morning after going missing over the weekend, as reported by her family. (Photo: Screenshot/Netflix)

Benjamin, who has appeared on TV shows such as Family Reunion, Criminal Minds and Insecure, reportedly went missing on Saturday a few blocks from where she was found.

Her mother shared a flyer this weekend on Instagram writing: “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.” Other family members posted notices of her disappearance as well.

The flyer circulated across social media this weekend and was shared by other celebrities, including Insecure co-star Kendrick Sampson.

According to her IMDB page, Benjamin was born on Dec. 30, 1994, in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to her television credits, she also appeared in several thrillers, including Murder in the Vineyard and The Step Daddy.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Benjamin was the second actress who was reported missing this month. General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman disappeared on Feb. 13. She was found dead five days later, and her cause of death is still under investigation.

In November, a new docuseries highlighting racial disparities in missing-person cases across the country premiered on HBO.

The four-part series, Black and Missing, is a joint effort from Emmy-winner Geeta Gandbhir and journalist, author and activist Soledad O’Brien. It follows Derrica and Natalie Wilson, sisters-in-law and founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, a nonprofit that strives to provide “equal opportunity for all missing,” as previously reported.

The series highlights the organization’s “uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media.”

The first two episodes debuted on Nov. 23, with the final two episodes airing the following day on Nov. 24. All four episodes are now available to stream on HBO Max.

