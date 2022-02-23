Kanye incorporated Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue into ‘Donda 2’ show

The rapper appeared to once again threaten Pete Davidson with lyrics to a new song called “Security.”

Kanye West hired a Kim Kardashian lookalike to accompany him to his Donda 2 listening party in Miami at LoanDepot Park stadium.

West’s performance Tuesday at the event included a nod to his estranged wife, as he sampled a line from Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue on the track “Sci-Fi,” PEOPLE reports.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” said Kardashian, 41, when she made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show in October.

Instagram influencer Chaney Jones, 24, appears to be the rapper’s latest muse, and she bears an uncanny resemblance to Kardashian, TMZ noted. The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, stepped out with Jones for the listening party after jet-setting around the world with actress/model Julia Fox for six weeks.

West and Kardashian were married in 2014 but she officially filed for divorce about a year ago, theGrio reported. In December, she filed additional paperwork to be declared a “legally single woman.”

West has spent the last few months lashing out in public in apparent attempts to rekindle the couple’s romantic flame. Most recently he filed a response in which he objected to Kardashian’s petition to be declared legally single, PEOPLE reported.

West shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 with the reality TV star. Last week the rapper said he would chill out with the “jarring” social media posts mocking his ex and her boyfriend, SNL’s Pete Davidson.

During his Donda 2 event, West appeared to once again threaten Davidson, 28, with lyrics to a new song called “Security.” Per TMZ, Ye raps, “Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk / Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this.“

The entire LoanDepot Park stadium was pitch-black throughout the album listening party, with a burning house surrounded by water in the center of the stage. The house symbolized West’s childhood home in Chicago. As reported by TMZ, North and Saint were at the event. At one point, the hip-hop star threw his mic in frustration amid some serious audio issues.

West’s listening party brought out a slew of his A-list pals including The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti, Elon Musk, French Montana, Rick Ross, and Marilyn Manson among others.

West disappointed fans recently when he announced on Instagram that “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” he wrote.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order,” he added.

The $200 device allows the user to “customize any song,” according to the website.

“You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available,” West wrote in another post.

