Mitchell Robinson of NY Knicks seeks help in finding missing father

Robinson’s father was reportedly last seen in Pensacola, Fla. on Feb. 11.

Loading the player...

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson III has turned to the public for help finding his missing father.

As reported by TMZ, Robinson, 23, recently took to social media to report that his dad, Mitchell Robinson Jr., has been MIA since Feb 13.

“My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620,” the number for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Dept., Mitchell wrote, as reported by Yahoo.

Days later in a follow-up message, Robinson wrote on his Instagram story, “Don’t know a place the devil will hide you … Come home pops.”

The Escambia County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating and clarified that Robinson Jr. was last seen on Feb 11. A message on its Facebook page states:

Mitchell Robinson Jr. was last seen on the 7900- block of Atilla Avenue on February 11th, 2022. His clothing description at the time is unknown. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Robinson’s father was reportedly last seen in Pensacola, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell, a Pensacola native, posted about his missing father on Snapchat and in a Facebook post on Monday.

Mitchell Robinson of NY Knicks (Credit: Getty Images)

“Daddy I hope you see this I just want you to come home your grand baby and I can’t go on with out you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry pops we had our ups and downs and it was mostly my fault I should’ve been a man of understanding im not perfect your not perfect but you did try I was mean I was stuck to myself all you wanted was farther son time I couldn’t hold up to my end I’m so so sorry pops please come home safe.”

One Facebook user commented under the post, “Praying for a safe return for your father, as well as praying for you during this hard time!”

Another wrote, “Sorry to hear the news Bro! PRAYING for your Dad’s safe return, as well as PRAYING for you and the family!.”

A third added, “Prayers your Dad loves you and for he’s hurt us all on this one for you might not know but I’m Amanda’s Aunt and I know all his children are hurting and his family too God Bless you all I’m hoping they find him soon,,,, We Love You Packy”

Mitchell was drafted by The Knicks in 2018. He was the 36th overall pick, per Bleacher Report. Prior to that, he was a student at Western Kentucky.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!