Oprah’s faves from Black-owned businesses

For Black History Month before it ends, PEOPLE Magazine compiled products from Oprah Winfrey's last 'My Favorite Things' list.

Loading the player...

Every holiday season, fans of media maven Oprah Winfrey look forward to her “My Favorite Things” list.

Winfrey’s tally from the holiday season of 2021 featured a lot of Black-owned businesses, and in honor of Black History Month before it ends, PEOPLE magazine shared them in a recent compilation.

In this March 2020 photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks at the “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

Eighteen Black-owned businesses and their products made the cut, including the Mini Prodigy Backpack from Dare to Roam. Founded by Ciara, Dare to Roam is “all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and get back into the motions of everyday life,” according to a personal from her on the website. On it, she maintains, the “Prodigy Backpack is designed with a custom nylon fabrication that has been treated with a water-resistant and antimicrobial finish so it’s able to withstand the growth of bacteria and stays cleaner longer.”

Mented Cosmetics is also featured on Winfrey’s list for its Red Matte lipstick. Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson say they “created Mented Cosmetics because we believe every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty, no matter her skin tone. We know you’ll love being put first – because when it comes to beauty, no one deserves to be an afterthought.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Another cosmetic company, The Crayon Case, made the list. Social media star Supa Cent calls Crayon Case, her brand, a “safe haven for amateur makeup artists and newbies that she intended it to be,” as well as “a beacon of inspiration for veterans.” Their Mini-Eyeshadow Palette is what’s featured among Winfrey’s “Favorite Things.”

Orijin Bees‘ Fro Love Baby Bee Doll is on the roster too, and the company creates dolls that are a celebration of natural beauty for Black girls. Their name’s initials mean “Our Representation Is Just Inclusion Normalized. Beautifully Empowering Every Soul.”

The OWN magnate is also featured on her own “My Favorite Things” roster, courtesy of her special “The Life You Want” Planner. The hardcover digest is described on Amazon.com as “part weekly planner, part intention journal” that “will help you set a vision for your life and intentions for each week.”

Other products People showcased from Winfrey’s favorites include Tonya’s Pecan Crisp Cookies and Ubah Hot Hot Sauce.

All of the items are available on Amazon.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!