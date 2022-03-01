Biden slams ‘Defund the Police,’ defends voting rights in State of the Union address

EXCLUSIVE: DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison and Congressman Mondaire Jones react to the president's remarks that lasted one hour and two minutes.

President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity and strength in his first State of Union address, where he was introduced to the House chamber by a Black Sergeant of Arms, William J. Walker, and stood before the most diverse presidential cabinet in American history.

President Biden opened his remarks addressing the military conflict in Ukraine where Russia has invaded the Eastern European country, reportedly killing hundreds so far. Addressing the challenges faced by Americans back at home, the president acknowledged the rising costs sparked by inflation and the residual impacts of the two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Biden focused most of his speech on the gains his administration has made in combating the virus, job creation and the passing of two major laws from his legislative agenda, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan.

President Biden also addressed major issues that have consistently been important to Black Americans: voting rights and policing and crime prevention.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to Defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” said Biden, who urged Congress to approve his $350 billion budget for cities, states, and counties to hire more police and “invest in proven strategies like community violence interruption.”

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The president also called for police accountability and rebuilding trust between communities and law enforcement. Emphasizing his administration’s efforts to address bad policing despite Congress not delivering on his aim to sign the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law. “That’s why the Justice Department required body cameras, banned chokeholds, and restricted no-knock warrants for its officers,” he said.

As theGrio previously reported, the Biden White House is currently working on executive orders to enact police reform.

In an exclusive interview with theGrio following President Biden’s State of the Union, U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones said Biden spoke “specifically to certain systemic inequities within our criminal legal system, specifically in policing, while acknowledging that Black Americans want to feel and be safe in their communities.”

“I look to the election of Eric Adams ran on keeping our communities safe through in part policing as evidence of the fact that Black Americans don’t want to send police officers out of their communities, they just don’t want to be unfairly harmed by law enforcement agents. And there’s not an inconsistency between those two things…Black people want to be safe with the help of police officers in their communities without being brutalized by those same most.”

During his Tuesday night remarks, President Biden also called on Congress to pass the stalled Freedom to Vote Act and John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement.

“The most fundamental right in America is the right to vote – and to have it counted. And it’s under assault,” he said. “In state after state, new laws have been passed, not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert entire elections.”

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said he felt the president’s speech was “strong.”

“Many of the issues that I think all Americans are concerned about right now are particularly issues that are concerning to Black America. They often say when the nation gets a cold and Black America has the flu. So in terms of job security and increasing costs covered, all these issues are extremely, extremely important to Black America right now,” Harrison told theGrio.

“I think the president really did a wonderful job of laying out what his plan is, laying out the things that he has done in order to improve the condition of folks and the things that he wants to continue to do. I can tell you, you take one issue along and how that will have a dramatic impact on many Black American families.”

