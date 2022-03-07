Meghan Markle’s half-sister is suing her, claiming she lied about difficult childhood

Samantha Markle asserts that the Dutchess of Sussex gave “false and malicious statements” to Oprah Winfrey last year.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is being sued for defamation by her half-sister, who claims that she lied about having a difficult childhood.

Samantha Markle is claiming that her half-sister made “false and malicious statements” during her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, according to Page Six, which obtained copies of the court documents.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in November 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The suing half-sibling, who is 17 years older than her royal relative, accused the duchess of falsely contending to be “an only child,” asserting that she lied about the last time the two saw each other.

“The defamatory implication is that Plaintiff had no relationship whatsoever with her sister Meghan, they were virtual strangers and that Plaintiff has created a lucrative career selling false stories to tabloids and television programs when she knows nothing about Defendant’s childhood,” reads the filing, per Page Six.

Further, the angry plaintiff claims that her sister’s disclosures about their father, Thomas Markle —including his absence from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Duke of Windsor — contributed to his health issues.

“Mr. Markle suffered two heart attacks in the weeks before Defendant’s wedding in May 2018 due to stress associated with the Royal wedding, the constant hounding and harassment by paparazzi and other media, and upsetting text messages he received from Defendant and Prince Harry, and Mr. Markle’s cardiologist told him he was too sick to travel to England for the wedding; Mr. Markle did not refuse to attend the wedding, but was instructed by his doctor not to attend the wedding.”

Samantha Markle is seeking $75,000 for what she calls her sister’s “fairy tale life story” as written in her best-selling book, Finding Freedom, plus the cost of court and attorney’s fees.

Finding Freedom, the book about the Royal Couple’s married life, was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Meghan Markle’s contributions to the New York Times bestseller were reportedly through a third party.

The duchess’ attorney told TMZ, “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

