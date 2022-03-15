2022 BAFTA Awards complete winners list
Lashana Lynch from 'No Time To Die' took home the Rising Star award at Sunday evening's ceremony
Award season is here and in addition to the Critics Choice Awards, this weekend also saw actors gather for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAS.
Held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 75th awards ceremony gave award season frontrunners the chance to win again in their respective categories, including Will Smith for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.
Another big winner was West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, who, like Smith, also won a Critics Choice Award. She shared in her speech, “This means so much to me. I am someone who sings, dances, acts…I speak dance better than I speak English, so I am truly honored by this recognition,” the actress, who plays Anita in the film, said.
Since even Smith can’t be in two places at once, King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf. The hit film Encanto earned the animated film award, and Lashana Lynch, who took the Bond world by storm opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, won the Rising Star award.
Check out the full winner’s list below:
Best film
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British film
Belfast
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Harder They Fall
Film not in the English language
Drive My Car
Documentary
Summer of Soul
Animated film
Encanto
Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Original screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Adapted screenplay
Siân Heder, CODA
Leading actress
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Leading actor
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Supporting actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Original score
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Casting
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Editing
No Time to Die
Production design
Cyrano
Costume design
Cruella
Makeup & hair
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Sound
Dune
Special visual effects
Dune
British short animation
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
British short film
The Black Cop
EE Rising Star Award
Lashana Lynch
