2022 BAFTA Awards complete winners list

Lashana Lynch from 'No Time To Die' took home the Rising Star award at Sunday evening's ceremony

  |  
Mar 15, 2022
Award season is here and in addition to the Critics Choice Awards, this weekend also saw actors gather for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAS.

Held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 75th awards ceremony gave award season frontrunners the chance to win again in their respective categories, including Will Smith for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 Dinner - Red Carpet Arrivals
Ariana DeBose attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Another big winner was West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, who, like Smith, also won a Critics Choice Award. She shared in her speech, “This means so much to me. I am someone who sings, dances, acts…I speak dance better than I speak English, so I am truly honored by this recognition,” the actress, who plays Anita in the film, said.

Since even Smith can’t be in two places at once, King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf. The hit film Encanto earned the animated film award, and Lashana Lynch, who took the Bond world by storm opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, won the Rising Star award.

Check out the full winner’s list below:

Best film

The Power of the Dog 

Outstanding British film

Belfast 

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Harder They Fall

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car 

Documentary

Summer of Soul 

Animated film

Encanto 

Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog 

Original screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza 

Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA 

Leading actress

Joanna Scanlan, After Love 

Leading actor

Will Smith, King Richard 

Supporting actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Supporting actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA 

EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Winners Room
Lashana Lynch at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Original score

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Casting

West Side Story 

Cinematography

Dune 

Editing

No Time to Die 

Production design

Cyrano 

Costume design

Cruella 

Makeup & hair

The Eyes of Tammy Faye 

Sound

Dune 

Special visual effects

Dune 

British short animation

Do Not Feed the Pigeons 

British short film

The Black Cop 

EE Rising Star Award

Lashana Lynch

