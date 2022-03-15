2022 BAFTA Awards complete winners list

Lashana Lynch from 'No Time To Die' took home the Rising Star award at Sunday evening's ceremony

Award season is here and in addition to the Critics Choice Awards, this weekend also saw actors gather for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAS.

Held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 75th awards ceremony gave award season frontrunners the chance to win again in their respective categories, including Will Smith for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

Ariana DeBose attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Another big winner was West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, who, like Smith, also won a Critics Choice Award. She shared in her speech, “This means so much to me. I am someone who sings, dances, acts…I speak dance better than I speak English, so I am truly honored by this recognition,” the actress, who plays Anita in the film, said.

Since even Smith can’t be in two places at once, King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf. The hit film Encanto earned the animated film award, and Lashana Lynch, who took the Bond world by storm opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, won the Rising Star award.

Check out the full winner’s list below:

Best film

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

Belfast

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Harder They Fall

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car

Documentary

Summer of Soul

Animated film

Encanto

Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Original screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Leading actress

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Leading actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Supporting actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Lashana Lynch at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Original score

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Casting

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Editing

No Time to Die

Production design

Cyrano

Costume design

Cruella

Makeup & hair

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Sound

Dune

Special visual effects

Dune

British short animation

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

British short film

The Black Cop

EE Rising Star Award

Lashana Lynch

