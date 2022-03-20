The curly girl’s travel checklist

Ready to fulfill those delayed travel goals? We've got everything a curly girl needs to stay on top of her game while on the fly.

With travel back in full swing (and spring breaks and summer vacations swiftly approaching), travel beauty is all the rage. But if you’re a curly girl (or guy, or other), you want your haircare and skincare to be popping whether at home and abroad. Before you head to Instagram or TikTok to post glamorous photos of yourself in far-flung locales, it’s important to stay on your game by bringing the most beneficial—and Black-owned—essentials along in your suitcase.

Photo: AdobeStock

Now, what are the essentials, you may ask? Besides your basics—cleansers, toothpaste, moisturizer—you must take into account how climates differentiate. On islands, you are usually exposed to much more sun and potential humidity due to proximity to the equator and all of the fun day-excursions and beach trips you may choose to partake in. In the mountains, you are dealing with levels of cold air, snow and dryness your skin may not be used to.

With that in mind, we’ve put a travel checklist together to help women of color and curly girls stay fly no matter the time zone. Below you’ll find a thorough hair and skin guide to help you deal with any weather situation by just tweaking your toiletry case, so you’re prepared for whatever Mother Nature has to toss at you. So, in addition to continuously checking travel advisories wherever you may wish to go and staying safe on your travels, you’ll always be prepared to get that glam shot.

Hair

While most hotels and residencies provide shampoo, conditioner, and hairdryer, who said your vacation was the time to take a break from your hair care routine? Instead of settling on what is provided (and typically not intended for textured hair), capsulize or bring travel-size versions of the items listed below to make sure you are equipped for whatever hair emergency may take place.

— If your hair is in a protective style, bring leave-in conditioner, hair cream, and hair oil to continue managing your hair with the LOC (liquid, oil cream) or the LCO (liquid, cream, oil) method. Try: Pattern Travel-Size Leave-In Conditioner

— A small empty spray bottle to dampen your hair for your method of choice.

— Heat protectant for sun-exposed hair, waves, and curls. Try: Briogeo Blow Dry Perfection and Heat Protectant Cream

— A silk scarf, silk pillowcase, silk bonnet, or silk head wrap to lock in moisture and preserve hairstyles while you rest. Try: Grace Elayae silk pillowcases and satin-lined turbans and headwraps.

— Headband, scarf, or bandana so edges stay put throughout the day heat and humidity. Try Wrapped by Nellz Headwraps

— Hair ties, elastics, and scrunchies to put up your hair because hotels may only have rubber bands that can easily pull out your hair. Try: Bread Beauty Supply Bread Puff

— Bobby pins for flyaways

— A sock ultralight diffuser attachment to diffuse your curls after water activities

— Super hold hairspray

— Gel. Try: Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel

— An edge brush. Try: Pattern Edge Tool for curlies, coilies & tight textures

— Disposable shower cap

— A friction-free wrap to dry hair. Try Natralicious’ T-Shirt Towel

Skin

Photo: AdobeStock

Vacation time may be the absolute worst time to haggle with breakouts and irritations, but different atmospheres are bound to have adverse reactions on your skin. Stay ready with the below items.

— Hydrocortisone cream or anti-inflammatory creams and balms.

— Antibacterial ointment or gel

— Acne cream, patch, or treatment. Try: Rose Ingleton, M.D. Blemish Control Booster

— Matte or water-resistant sunscreen. Try Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte SPF 45

— 2 different color foundations, two different color concealers, or skin tint drops. Try: Fashion Fair Skinflex Stick or The Lip Bar Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner

—Bronzer. Try: Prime Beauty “Brownzers”

— Face mist. Try Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist with Rose of Jericho

— Mattifying or dewy face setting spray. Try: Danessa Myricks Set It Forever Mist Setting Spray

—Single-wrapped cleansing wipes. Try: Cleanse by Lauren Napier

Body

Photo: AdobeStock

When you are in a different environment with different weather and food, your body may need some time to adjust. To assure you stay flawless and comfortable throughout your stay, stock up on the following.

— Oral rehydration salts

— Body oil and body balm. Try: True Moringa Oil for Face, Body & Hair

— Colon cleanser, diarrhea, or laxative medicines

— Multivitamins. Try: Movita Multivitamin One-a-Day

— Body bronzer. Try: Fenty Body Lava Luminizer

— Vitamin C. Try: Anser Vitamin C Gummies

— Adhesive Moleskin (to protect against blisters)

Noel Cymone Walker

