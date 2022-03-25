Clarence Thomas’ wife texted Trump’s top aide insisting 2020 election was stolen, report says

The Washington Post dropped the explosive revelation Thursday, detailing 29 fervent text messages between Virginia Thomas and Mark Meadows.

Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent several urgent text messages to Mark Meadows, the chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, to press him to contest the 2020 presidential election results.

Famed Washington Post reporters Bob Woodard and Robert Costa authored the explosive revelation Thursday detailing the 29 fervent messages between Thomas and Meadows obtained by The Post and CBS News.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, last year at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to the report, the exchanges begin on Nov. 10, 2020, after Democratic nominee Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election by major news outlets. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” Thomas texted him. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

The dialogue continued as parties within the Trump camp were vowing to contest the election results all the way to the Supreme Court. The messages reportedly do not directly reference Justice Thomas or America’s highest court directly, but one from Mrs. Thomas mentions “a conversation with my best friend just now.”

In a message from Meadows to Thomas, he invokes religion. “This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

The messages — 21 of which were from Thomas and eight from Meadows — were part of more than 2,000 Meadows turned over to the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. He is currently no longer cooperating. His attorney, George Terwilliger III, confirmed the text exchange, but he added, “nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.”

Thomas’ messages to Meadows also referenced QAnon’s ideas and theories about the Biden family. One read: “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.” In another, Thomas texts, “The intense pressures you and our President are now experiencing are more intense than Anything Experienced (but I only felt a fraction of it in 1991).”

She appears to be referencing the confirmation hearings of her husband, where he was accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. Virginia Thomas has since called for Hill to apologize in a bizarre, unhinged voice mail, per NPR.

Thomas has previously stated that she does not discuss her work with her spouse, the longest-serving Supreme Court justice and the second Black man to serve on the high court, following Justice Thurgood Marshall. However, The Post notes that when the Supreme Court chose not to hear arguments from Trump about the election, Justice Thomas wrote a dissent in which he called it “baffling” and “inexplicable” that the majority had decided against hearing the cases. He added that he believed the court should provide the states with guidance for future elections.

