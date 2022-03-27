Malia Obama writing for upcoming Donald Glover Amazon series

Glover praised the "amazingly talented" Obama's work thus far on his new series.

As viewers worldwide tune into the newly-released third season of Donald Glover’s hit FX series “Atlanta,” the show’s star and executive producer remains hard at work on a new Amazon series with none other than Malia Obama joining him in the writer’s room.

Glover, 38, had high praise for the former first daughter and burgeoning screenwriter in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, predicting a bright future ahead for the 23-year-old.

Malia Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by President and First Lady Obama, the dinner is in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau of Canada. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told the outlet at Thursday’s red carpet premiere of “Atlanta” season three at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he added, highlighting Obama’s keen ability to communicate ideas clearly, per the outlet. “Her writing style is great.”

Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, has had commercial success as a rapper, actor, comedian, producer, director and writer, and in February 2021 signed a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon.

According to Vanity Fair, the multi-hyphenate star recruited Obama to help pen an upcoming series, potentially called “Hive,” which reportedly centers around a Beyoncé-like main character.

The latest Hollywood gig for former President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter comes after her years of internships in show business before graduating from Harvard, building her resume with stops at HBO’s “Girls,” the Weinstein Company and CBS’s “Extant” starring Halle Berry.

Another member of the talented room of screenwriters is Glover’s younger brother Stephen, who lauded the unique point of view Obama adds to the group, Vanity Fair reported.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writer’s room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” Stephen told the outlet.

He continued: “Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas,” later adding that she’s a “very down to earth” person who fits right into the team as they all support each other with both praise and constructive criticism.

“Atlanta,” which returned for a third season this week after a four-year wait, follows Glover’s character Earn, a single father who opts to manage his cousin’s rap career instead of going to college.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor/recording artist Donald Glover attends “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” Atlanta Premiere at Starlight Six Drive In on February 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The hit show stars Brian Tyree Henry as Earn’s cousin and up-and-coming rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, who struggles to balance his loyalty to Earn and his career ambitions while avoiding the pitfalls of rising through the ranks of Atlanta’s storied hip-hop scene.

Season 3 takes place in Europe, where Earn, Paper Boi, Darius (played by LaKeith Stanfield), and Van, the mother of Earn’s daughter (played by Zazie Beetz), are enjoying a successful tour, according to Vanity Fair.

Episodes one and two are available now on FX and select streaming services, with episode three set to drop next Thursday, March 31.

theGrio’s Chauncey Alcorn contributed to this report.

