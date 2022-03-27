Oscars 2022: The full winners list
Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and more took home the coveted awards
From Ariana DeBose’s history-making win to Will Smith finally getting his Oscar after decades in the industry, the 94th Annual Academy Awards were certainly must-see television.
Hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, the Oscars this year felt like a return to normalcy after a three years of no hosts. The ladies got to lead a truly memorable show, complete with history-making wins and jaw-dropping moments.
Of course, fans are still buzzing talking about the shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, when the King Richard star slapped the comedian after his joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Smith went on to win Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, and in his chilling speech, apologized to the Academy for his actions and also spoke to “protecting his family,” Richard Williams and more.
During her win, DeBose took the time to specifically shoutout Rita Moreno, who originated the role of Anita in the first West Side Story film, as well as highlighting her Afro-Latina and LGBTQ+ identities.
Check out the complete winners list below:
Best Picture
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith
King Richard
Directing
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Ariana DeBose makes history with Oscars win
Music (Original Song)
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production
Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser
Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Film Editing
Dune
Joe Walker
Music (Original Score)
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Best Sound
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
