Oscars 2022: The full winners list

Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and more took home the coveted awards

Loading the player...

From Ariana DeBose’s history-making win to Will Smith finally getting his Oscar after decades in the industry, the 94th Annual Academy Awards were certainly must-see television.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, the Oscars this year felt like a return to normalcy after a three years of no hosts. The ladies got to lead a truly memorable show, complete with history-making wins and jaw-dropping moments.

Of course, fans are still buzzing talking about the shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, when the King Richard star slapped the comedian after his joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Smith went on to win Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, and in his chilling speech, apologized to the Academy for his actions and also spoke to “protecting his family,” Richard Williams and more.

During her win, DeBose took the time to specifically shoutout Rita Moreno, who originated the role of Anita in the first West Side Story film, as well as highlighting her Afro-Latina and LGBTQ+ identities.

Check out the complete winners list below:

Best Picture

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith

King Richard

Directing

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

Music (Original Song)

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Costume Design

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘West Side Story’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Production Design

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Film Editing

Dune

Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Best Sound

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”