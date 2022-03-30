Clark Atlanta receives $11.8M grant to teach students about augmented, virtual reality

EON Reality has awarded the Atlanta-based HBCU one of the largest private grants in the university's history.

Students at Clark Atlanta University will soon take a huge step forward into the digital age, thanks in part to the HBCU being awarded one of the largest private grants in its history.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, California-based company EON Reality will gift the HBCU $11.8 million to prepare students for careers in the augmented and virtual reality industries.

Clark Atlanta University, located in Atlanta, has been awarded one of the largest private grants in the HBCU’s history. (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The grant will also train Clark Atlanta faculty and students in digital information and will bring “the Knowledge Metaverse” to the HBCU community via both in-person and online instruction, according to a statement from the university.

“Partnering with a respected HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, whose graduates shape our world every year, demonstrates the impact EON-XR can have on the future of academia and the sciences,” said Dan Lejerskar, EON Reality’s founder. “When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless.”

CAU officials contend that the “Knowledge Metaverse amplifies access and engagement in learning by combining the real world with digital information and extended reality (X-RAY) similar to immersive experiences that have become increasingly popular in arts, gaming and entertainment.”

Through this grant, Clark Atlanta University will become a leader in the digital grassroots movement.

“Clark Atlanta University remains dedicated to our scholars and equipping [them] with the best resources and innovative technologies,” said President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. “As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

According to its website, EON Reality is a 23-year-old company with a global network of more than 1.4 million users in more than 100 locations around the world. They have reportedly created the world’s leading XR library for education and industry, with over 2.16 million 3D assets.

“The only limits on the possibilities of the knowledge metaverse,” its site asserts, “come from what the user can imagine.”

