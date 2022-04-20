Kamala Harris to perform wedding ceremony of New Mexico governor

Michelle Lujan Grisham will marry her longtime fiancé at the Naval Observatory, the official vice presidential residence.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be officiating the wedding of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at the Naval Observatory, the official vice presidential residence.

People noted that CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere was the first to report that Lujan Grisham, 62, and her fiancé, Manuel Cordova, will marry in May.

According to The Albuquerque Journal, the couple confirmed their upcoming nuptials in a statement, writing, “We’re delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends. Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage.”

Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Lujan Grisham was previously married to Gregory Grisham, who died of an aneurysm in 2004. She has two adult children. According to the Journal, Lujan Grisham met Cordova, 66, through mutual friends, and they have been together since 2012.

A spokesperson told the news outlet that she plans to retain her two last names after her marriage as she seeks reelection this year for a second four-year term. The couple will have a separate event in New Mexico following their wedding in Washington.

The governor’s wedding is the second to be announced in the Biden-Harris sphere. Naomi Biden, daughter of the president’s son Hunter, tweeted earlier this month, “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Per People, the White House will host the wedding reception as confirmed by first lady Jill Biden’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander, who said in a statement, “The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022. The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months.”

