RHOP’s Ashley Darby announces split from husband Michael

The reality TV star shared an exclusive statement to Bravo, announcing the end of their marriage after almost eight years

Loading the player...

Things are changing in Potomac. After eight years, Ashley Darby, an “OG” of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has announced she and her husband, Michael Darby are separating.

The reality TV star went directly to Bravo with a statement regarding the status of her marriage to Michael. “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward,” Darby shared with The Daily Dish on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

Ashley Darby attends DIRECTV Drag Bowl at Hotel Erwin on Feb. 13, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

She says in the statement that while people may assume reality TV, their age gap or more was the cause of their separation, “no one reason is the root cause,” of their decision. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures,” she continued. “We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Darby expressed that the now estranged couple will always love and respect each other while also prioritizing their two sons, Dean and Dylan.

“They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

TV personalities Karen Huger, Charisse Jackson Jordan, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon on Jan. 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

After rumblings of their separation appeared online over the past few days, Darby also posted on her Instagram account, sharing a photo of the Bravo article. She wrote to her followers, “It’s been almost 8 magical years. Please check out bravotv.com.”

The Darbys first graced reality TV fans’ screens back on season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The show captured the highs and lows of their marriage, including an intense season when Michael was accused of sexual assault by a crew member on the show, and various instances where he was allegedly “caught” in inappropriate situations with people other than his wife.

The seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently in production.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!