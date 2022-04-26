Apparent Ku Klux Klan flyers scattered in Atlanta community, police investigate

One resident called the Riverside neighborhood "very diverse," adding that "Blacks, whites, mixed couples, LGBTQ community" are all represented.

Loading the player...

Police are investigating after flyers with hate speech were found scattered all over yards in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

According to 11 Alive, the flyers — from a group claiming to be the Ku Klux Klan — were found in a small community called Riverside, one that prides itself on its diversity. Atlanta Police are investigating if the flyers were intentionally meant to intimidate its residents.

A Ku Klux Klan flag flies during a 2015 Klan demonstration protesting the removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state house grounds. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images)

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” one resident told the local news outlet.

The resident, who is Black, said as she read the flyer in her front yard, “I was like, oh my goodness, are we serious? In 2022?” The flyer had been folded and put inside the plastic bag with a rock to weigh it down.

The woman — who asked not to be identified until the persons responsible for the terrorizing are caught — called the Riverside community “very diverse,” adding, “We have all type of nationalities over here, Blacks, whites, mixed couples, LGBTQ community.”

Atlanta Police are investigating after intimidating Ku Klux Klan flyers were distributed in one NW Atlanta neighborhood.



Neighbors say they are disgusted and disheartened. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/3zt2vv9F6l — Kaitlyn Pratt (@Fox5Kaitlyn) April 26, 2022

There was reportedly an email address on the flyer, but it has since been disabled, according to 11 Alive.

The flyer reads, in part, “Race traitors, mixed breeds, communists, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy, the Klan is back again and here to stay, so you’d better make amends or stay away!!”

Another Riverside resident, Noel Goff, who is white, said he and his neighbors are standing together against the hateful intimidation.

“I feel like this neighborhood is all walks of life, all types of people,” he said. “That’s kind of what’s so great about this neighborhood, is that it feels like anybody’s welcome. We keep this neighborhood going in the path that it’s on, which is just diversity. Everybody’s welcome, and there’s zero room for any sort of hate group whatsoever.”

The situation is reminiscent of recent racist flyer littering incidents in Texas.

As previously reported by theGrio, at least three neighborhoods in Houston have been littered with flyers espousing and promoting white supremacy. The Aryan Freedom Network is the name of the organization printed on the flyers found in The Heights and Atascocita communities in March and in Cinco Ranch earlier this month.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!