Texas National Guard soldier drowns trying to save migrants

The body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier was found days after he reportedly drowned in the river along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As reported by CBS News, the man was identified as Texas Army National Guard Spc. Bishop E. Evans, 22, according to the Texas Military Department. Evans went missing on Friday after he jumped into the Rio Grande to rescue two migrants who were crossing from Mexico into the U.S., officials said.

“He jumped in the river,” Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said. “They never saw him come out.”

Search and rescue teams immediately launched recovery efforts, but as the river’s current increased, dive teams were forced to pause the search on Saturday evening. On Monday, the Texas Military Department confirmed that Evans’ remains were found.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop Evans. He heroically served his state & country,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter. “I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier.”

Gov. Abbott called Evans a “hero who risked his life in service of Texas and America.”

Authorities believe the two migrants were drug smugglers. Both were reportedly taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019. Per the report, the field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, Texas. He was working with Operation Lone Star, the border security initiative launched by Gov. Abbott in 2021, to crack down on unauthorized border crossings that have reportedly increased under Biden’s immigration policies.

Evans was previously part of Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait. “During this mobilization, his dedication, talents, and tactical prowess led his leadership to regularly assign him to operations in Iraq in support of Special Operations Forces for short periods of time, while then rotating back into Kuwait,” the Texas Military Department said, NPR reports.

