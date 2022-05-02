Bel-Air’ breaks Peacock streaming record

The series has become the third-biggest title on the streaming service

It looks like the era of reboots is far from over. According to Deadline, Peacock’s Bel-Air is a successful hit for the streaming service, setting records for the brand new home of NBCUniversal-related content.

As theGrio previously reported, Bel-Air, which dropped in February, is a “dramatic retelling” of the beloved 90s sitcom. Introducing audiences to Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, the show consistently trended on social media winning the respect of fans and critics alike.

Now, Peacock has released some streaming numbers from the series, proving their bet on the series was worth it.

Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks in “Bel-Air.” (Peacock)

Deadline reports the show “reached 8 million accounts to date, and has broken Peacock’s records for new subscribers, usage, and upgrades.” This is a major win for the streaming service, which has a lower number of subscribers compared to its competitors.

Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal television and streaming, shared in a statement, “We’re elated at the positive response to Bel-Air and that this passionate audience quickly solidified the series into the cultural zeitgeist. Week after week Bel-Air captivated audiences with buzzy cliffhangers and stunning ensemble performances, led by the unmatched Jabari Banks.” Rovner added, “We can’t wait for what’s in store for season two.”

“The incredible performance of Bel-Air really demonstrates the power of culture-defining content,” Peacock President Kelly Campbell also shared while revealing the show is the third biggest title on the platform.

L-R) Vernee Watson, Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Will Smith, Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Jordan L. Jones, and Akira Akbar attend Peacock’s new series “BEL-AIR” premiere party on Feb. 9, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Bel-Air is our most-streamed Peacock Original series and the third biggest title on the platform, breaking records for customer acquisition, viewership, and upgrades. We strategically launched the series in February amid two of the biggest sporting events, the Olympics and Super Bowl, making Bel-Air a cornerstone of our most-streamed month in Peacock history. We couldn’t be more excited to dive deeper into this story next season.”

The streaming service went all out in promoting the show. As theGrio previously reported, the Super Bowl commercial included fans around the world singing along to the original “Fresh Prince” theme with Will Smith celebrating the original show’s enduring popularity. Check out the heartwarming ad, directed by Vincent Peone, below:

