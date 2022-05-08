New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

Hochul is among several U.S. governors to test positive in recent months.

Loading the player...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, saying she will isolate and work remotely this week.

“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic,” Hochul, 63, wrote on Twitter. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.



A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022

A day earlier, the Democratic governor had tweeted a photo from the Olana State Historic Site outside Hudson, New York, which she visited to thank park volunteers.

Hochul’s positive test comes amid rising case numbers in New York. For weeks, much of upstate New York has been in the high-alert orange zone, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designation that reflects serious community spread.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York City last week crossed the city’s threshold for “medium risk,” indicating the widening spread of the subvariant knowns as BA.2 that has swept the state’s northern reaches.

Hochul is among several U.S. governors to test positive in recent months. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Maine Gov. Janet Mills tested positive in April. New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10, his 100th day in office.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!