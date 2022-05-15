Gallery: Grief, questions after Buffalo mass shooting

  |  
May 15, 2022

With a camera affixed to his body, and a rifle in his hands, an 18-year-old white man killed 10 and wounded three in Buffalo, New York, police said. In the moments after the shocking carnage on May 14, 2022, and in the subsequent hours after details of the grocery store massacre emerged, Buffalo citizens comforted one another as law enforcement investigated the scene.

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Stephanie Morris is overcome with emotions outside of a scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

A chaplain with the Buffalo Police Department walks in the parking lot after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

People pay their respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Bystanders gather under an umbrella as rain rolls in after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown takes a moment of silence and prayer following a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Children walk hand in hand out near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

A bystander watches as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Police speak to bystanders while investigating after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators say the man livestreamed the shooting.

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market.

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Police vehicles block off the street where at least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Eerie County District Attorney John Flynn speaks at a press conference after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia speaks at a press conference after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

Buffalo grieves as officials investigate

Stephanie Morris is overcome with emotions outside of a scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)