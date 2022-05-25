Travis Scott hit with lawsuit claiming he incited violent stampede at 2019 music fest

Scott's accuser, Marchelle Love, claims he riled up Rolling Loud's crowd and wants the singer to pay her $30,000 in damages.

Travis Scott has been sued for inciting a crowd at a music festival, but this time, it isn’t related to the widely publicized tragedy that occurred in November at the rapper’s own fest.

A complaint filed by an attendee of the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami accused Scott of riling up a crowd and intentionally causing chaos. According to People magazine, the woman who filed the lawsuit, Marchelle Love, claims she was left with permanent injuries.

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center last September in Brooklyn. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

When Scott began his Rolling Loud set around 11 p.m., he was allegedly asked by police to stop his set because of the unruly crowd. According to the lawsuit, he ignored the warnings, further engaged his audience and “continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit.”

Love — who is requesting a jury trial and wants Scott to pay her $30,000 in damages — said in the lawsuit that Rolling Loud attendees may have already been on edge because of an active shooter report a day prior. The bulletin turned out to be false, but there were multiple stampedes because of it. The complaint says Scott should have known of the incidents and been more sensitive to the situation when speaking to the crowd.

Love’s lawyer told People that alleged video evidence and testimony recovered after the fact are what led to Scott’s involvement in the complaint. But his team dismissed her amended complaint.

“This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior VERSIONS of that complaint,” a spokesperson for Scott claimed in a statement.

Scott, 30, has consistently been in the headlines for music festival-related tragedies for some time now.

Ten attendees died as a result of injuries sustained during Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last year when a crowd surge turned deadly; hundreds of others were injured. Fingers have been pointed at the multiple entities involved in organizing the November event, with many directed toward Scott, the fest’s founder and headliner.

In early December, Scott requested that all the lawsuits directed at him be dropped, according to TMZ. Scott — along with Live Nation, ScoreMore, NRG Park and multiple security companies — was accused of multiple infractions, including negligence. The other defendants have denied all allegations against them but have not asked for dismissal.

Scott offered to pay for the funerals of multiple victims of the tragedy but was turned down by several families, including that of the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, theGrio previously reported.

TheGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

