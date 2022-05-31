L.A. Rams star Aaron Donald signs with Donda Sports

The superstar NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion hinted that a collaboration on a line of cleats may be in the works.

Aaron Donald has teamed up with Kanye West’s Donda Sports. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion broke the news about the collaboration during an appearance on Sunday’s episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, hinting at a possible collaboration on a new line of cleats.

Donald talked about the new deal with West’s sports apparel brand in an interview on the show, hosted by ex-NFL stars Brandon Marshall, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and LeSean McCoy. The 31-year-old three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he was impressed with what Donda Sports had to offer.

Defensive end Aaron Donald (Credit: Getty Images)

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense,” Donald said. “Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer.”

When asked if a new cleat was in the works, Donald said, “Ain’t nothing in full circle, but we’ve been talking. We got a lot of different things that are planned.”

Donald called West a “cool dude” and said that Donda Sports was an important endeavor for the producer/rapper/designer. “Donda Sports is something close to him, obviously, with his mother and everything. So he definitely wants this to be something that’s top tier and something he’s serious about.”

During the show, Donald spoke of his desire to retire young and stated that the collaboration with West’s Sports division presented avenues he could explore beyond his NFL career. As Donald is currently in contract negotiations with the Rams, it has been speculated that he may retire.

“I think it’s a hell of a opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do,” Donald continued. “So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

West launched Donda Sports In January, partnering with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. While Donald is the first athlete to publicly announce his deal with Donda Sports, on Monday, it was reported that Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was first the pro athlete to sign with the brand.

The 24-time Grammy winner also started Donda Academy, a Christian K-12 school that has a competitive high school basketball team.

