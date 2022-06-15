Here’s how a travel writer compares flight prices around the world

Ready to get your travel on again? Find and book cheap flights around the world by using one simple setting.

Loading the player...

Have you ever just needed a vacation? You don’t even care where you go but you’re down for an adventure, somewhere far from your normal routine? Well, you’re not alone—and when this feeling gets the best of us, Google Flights has made it easier—at least for me—to pick up and go, just in the nick of time (which is right before I burned out and made an irrational play).

It may be hard to believe, but Google Flights is actually one of the best travel search engines for cheap flights around the world. Since it has the widest reach and most accurate results, Google Flights is technically the best because other search engines just can’t compare to its speed and search results. But how exactly does it work for your benefit?

Photo: AdobeStock

The idea is to use Google Flights’ Explore page for the win. Just entering certain filters, dates and times could find you crafting your schedule around a (domestic) flight you only paid $50 bucks for, and we don’t know about you, but that is indeed a deal to us. Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how to master the search engine, and use Google Flights Explore as an optimal cheap flight website.

Step 1: When you know you have leisure time and just want to take a trip, go to a little-known feature called Google Flights Explore. Access it by entering “Google Flights” in your URL first.

Step 2: Once you are on the Google Flights page, use the “explore” tab. You can access this page by going to flights.google.com/explore as well

Step 3: Select the “flights only” option and if you must, you can then add filters, including journey duration, number of stops, airlines, bags and more. You will then see the cheapest options for your filters—but we do suggest exploring with an open mind.

Step 4: If it hasn’t auto-populated for you, start by typing in your home airport. Then, just explore on the map what options are available to you around the world.

Step 5: You can then book directly with the airline option Google Flights Explore gives you and you’re all set, ready for that adventure on the map that awaits you.

Remember, you can tailor the dates or destination area to your liking, such as Europe or the United States. But our best advice is to be open and begin to learn what adventure travel is really about—in this case, heading to an unknown locale, and having an amazing trip for a low price.

Noel Cymone Walker is an NYC-based writer specializing in beauty, fashion, music, travel, and cultural anthropology. She has written and produced visuals for several notable publications such as The Recording Academy/The Grammys, The Fader, Billboard, OkayPlayer, Marie Claire, Glamour, Allure, Essence, Ebony, and more.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Dear Culture’ with Panama Jackson.