‘Freedom in 2022 means more control,’ says actress Kiki Layne

The "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" star defines what freedom means to her in 2022.

For actress Kiki Layne, freedom in 2022 means more control over how she is represented and the things she gets to do.

Kiki Layne attends “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It’s not lost on me how blessed I am to be able to be a young Black actor in the industry at this time, but I also know that there’s still a lot of ground to break in terms of how much control we have,” she said in an interview.

Check out her full response in the video above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, rolling out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

