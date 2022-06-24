Black educators get a boost from Goldman Sachs grant

Goldman Sachs is donating a total of $10 million as part of its Black Woman Impact Grants.

A New Orleans nonprofit that supports Black educators will receive a major financial boost from Goldman Sachs.

The Black Educators for New Orleans (BE NOLA) announced in a news release this week that it will receive up to $250,000 in operating money as part of the multi-year grant program.

Goldman Sachs hopes to positively impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030 through its One Million Black Women initiative.(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs is donating a total of $10 million. The 50 grantees will receive two years of funding ranging from $50,000-$250,000, according to the release and the Goldman Sachs website.

“… this grant from GS is incredibly special,” Adrinda Kelly, who leads BE NOLA with Stevona Elem-Rogers, said in the release. “And I’m excited about the investments it will allow us to continue to make in New Orleans’ Black women educators.”

Elem-Rogers noted in the release that BE NOLA’s investment in its educators is paying huge dividends. “As Black women co-leaders of this organization, we have invested a lot into making this a safe space for our educators and as a result of our intentionality, the youth of New Orleans benefit exponentially,” she said. “These educators and the young people we directly support deserve loving, holistic representation. To invest in a Black educator is to invest in a village.”

The funds will help BE NOLA create jobs for Black educators and improve the educational resources for Black children in the community.

A separate statement from Goldman Sachs reads, “Black Women Impact (BWI) Grants will support community-driven charitable nonprofit organizations created by and for Black women and girls. As part of the One Million Black Women initiative, our goal is to positively impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030.”

BE NOLA was founded in 2017 to serve urban schools in the city and to “ensure an education that creates better outcomes and opportunities for Black children in New Orleans as a critical factor in building a thriving Black community,” according to its website.

As previously reported by theGrio, Goldman Sachs kicked off 2022 with a suite of new investments to help empower Black women as part of its One Million Black Women initiative.

One Million Black Women is named for — and guided by — the goal of impacting the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030. That’s through $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital over the next decade from Goldman Sachs in partnership with Black-women-led organizations, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Jessica Floyd contributed to this article.

