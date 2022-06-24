Former NBA superstar’s Atlanta home ransacked as wife and children hid in closet

Burglars took a large amount of cash from the home of Vince Carter.

Former NBA superstar Vince Carter’s wife and two sons hid in a closet while burglars ransacked their home on Father’s Day, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report.

According to the report, Carter’s wife, Sondi Alexis Carter, and her boys were in bed when she heard a noise. Sondi Carter took the boys into their bedroom, hid in a closet, and called 911. She said she heard the burglars gain access to the home and could hear them in different rooms, going through the family’s belongings.

Former NBA player Vince Carter (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Carters live in a gated community, and when police arrived one of the officers spotted a man in all-black clothing fleeing the scene. Police lost sight of him after he got into a Black SUV. Sondi Carter said the family has security cameras that cover the property but not the street.

When approaching the Carter house, police found “large amounts” of $100 bills on the ground outside the home, as well as a handgun still in its case and a Glock 26 “with an extended mag.”

Police determined that the handgun — a gold Desert Eagle semi-automatic — belonged to the Carters and the Glock belonged to the intruder. Police traced the Glock but couldn’t find any matching records.

Police said they also found a first-floor window in the front of the home broken in, multiple rooms in disarray, and the gate for the top of the stairs broken off of its hinges.

Police said they recovered $16,100, but Vince Carter, in a telephone discussion, told them he had $100,000 in a brown bag in his master closet.

While no one has been arrested, police said they were able to lift a fingerprint from a side door near the back gate.

Carter, one of the most dynamic players of his generation, is an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection who earned the nickname “Half Man, Half Amazing.” He played in 22 seasons — the most for any player — from 1999 to 2020. He’s also the only player in NBA history to appear in games in four decades.

He now serves as a college and professional basketball analyst for ESPN.

Ray Marcano contributed to this article.

