Ohio bride scores new wedding dress for $3.75 at thrift store  

Jillian Lynch has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she acquired her entire wedding outfit for $11.75 while thrifting in Ohio.

An Ohio bride has gone viral after she shared how she acquired her wedding attire for $11.75 from thrift stores — including a $3.75 wedding dress.

According to People, Jillian Lynch’s shoes were $8.

Lynch started sharing her thrifting journey in advance of her May wedding. In one video, she posted a Camila Coelho dress that still had the tags on it; the video went viral. She later shared a brand-new Reyna Maxi dress, which she had tailored to fit her. She even had the straps changed on the dress for a more formal look, per People.

The alterations cost $110, according to Insider.

“Because I thrift all the time, it was just the option,” Lynch said. “I never even considered going to a bridal shop.”

Lynch and her partner, together for 13 years, decided to exchange vows before only 30 guests in Tempe, Arizona.

As Lynch looked for a wedding dress, she shared her journey on social media. “Brides tend to go wedding dress shopping with their mom, their bridal party, or a group of people to get feedback,” Lynch said about posting about her findings on TikTok. “It felt a lot like that.”

“Hearing the feedback through TikTok that it looked like it was made for me, I do think that swayed me,” she admitted. “After making that TikTok, I fell more in love with it every time I tried it on. I felt really pretty in it.”

