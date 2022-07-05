Official investigating complaint of men going door-to-door requesting voters’ personal information

The activity — asking residents to sign affidavits verifying the identities of voters living at home — is reportedly taking place in Harris County, where Houston sits.

A GOP-affiliated group founded in the wake of baseless election fraud accusations following the 2020 presidential election is reportedly going door-to-door in Texas and asking residents to sign affidavits that verify the identities of voters living in their homes.

According to The Houston Chronicle, the activity is taking place in Harris County, where Houston sits, and is under investigation by the county’s attorney.

Reportedly, the probe was instigated when one resident of the Sunnyside neighborhood filed a complaint saying two men came to her door, showed her an “official-looking” affidavit and demanded her signature “under penalty of perjury.”

The Sunnyside area is the oldest Black neighborhood in Houston.

According to The Chronicle, the county’s elections office released a news release last week warning residents to be aware of “scammers” who may be attempting to solicit and collect personal information.

“We are investigating this issue and exploring legal options to protect residents and prevent this from happening again,” the County Attorney’s office said in a statement. Its staffers are reportedly working closely with the Harris County Elections Administrator’s office to fully understand the circumstances.

Per the report, doorbell camera footage captured two men at a home in Sunnyside wearing badges that identified them as members of Texas Election Network, a conservative organization formed last year. The organization was founded by Melissa Conway, the Republican National Committee’s Texas state director for election integrity.

“The people canvassing residents are grass-roots volunteers for the nonprofit organization called Texas Election Network, and they are wearing badges that clearly state the name of the organization with the nonprofit registration number on the back,” Alan Vera, a board member of the Texas Election Network and chair of the county GOP’s ballot security committee, said in a statement. “These volunteers are not employees of any political party. The nonprofit’s mission is to empower citizens to ensure and protect fair and transparent elections.”

Harris County is warning residents that they are not required to sign the forms being used by the solicitors.

“In the event that the Harris County Elections Office ever needs to contact you directly,” its release read, “our staff will have county ID badges to prove their identity, and/or paperwork with the logo or official seal of the office included.”

“I urge voters to be vigilant,” Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said in a statement. “Voters in Sunnyside, and throughout the region, have rights. Voters need to know they are under no obligation to engage this group, provide information, or sign any document.”

James Slattery, senior staff attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, decried the practice. “I’m sure they’ll say they’re just a bland nonprofit, but to a voter who does not have a law degree, who does not have a background in law enforcement, you are a lot more likely to believe that this is some kind of quasi-official visit.”

“This,” Slattery continued, “is one of the precise situations I have been most worried about this election — people in shadowy volunteer groups who suggest in one way or another that they are acting under official authority questioning the eligibility of voters directly by knocking on their doors.”

