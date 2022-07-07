Just for the weekend, a Georgia Chevron owner made gas $1.99 a gallon

"It makes me feel good and I’ll sleep better at night," said gas station owner Ravi Patel of his generosity and giving back to the community.

Loading the player...

A gas station in Hinesville, Georgia, did a July 4th holiday promotion that many commuting customers could not believe: They cut gas prices down to $1.99 a gallon, which is more than $2 less than the national average price.

“We want to give back to the community,” Ravi Patel told Savannah Morning News. “The community makes us who we are as a family. We all came from India to make a better life for ourselves. This is what we need to do to give back to the community.”

Commuters in Hinesville, Georgia, saw the above signage over the July 4th weekend; Ravi Patel’s gas station cut fuel prices down to $1.99 a gallon — more than $2 less than the national average price. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com)

Gas is usually $3.85 at Patel’s station.

“Everything is going crazy,” he said. “I was sleeping one time, and I thought I need to do something for the community to ease the burden on their wallet. The first thing that came to my mind was gas. The way the world is right now, we need to give back to the community.”

According to the report, about 5,000 gallons of gas were sold in three hours, with vehicles stretched for miles to save drivers money on a necessary expense. A fuel tank had arrived the day prior to top off Patel’s tanks in its advance.

One couple expressed relief about how the promotion would help their family. “With the way gas prices are these days, a lot of people can’t afford it,” said Robin Holmes. “Twenty dollars will only get me a quarter of a tank. It’s a major blessing.”

Her husband, Emanuel, said the extra-low prices made him “feel like it’s 1960.”

“This is powerful,” said Victoria Smith. “Everyone should follow through because it is deeper than just getting around. People are not seeing their families and people are having a hard time. I just bought this truck, but it’s no good if I can’t drive it, right?”

As previously reported, gas prices have been impacting all American families, but with historic wealth and income inequality, the prices are affecting marginalized communities even more intensely. President Joe Biden has called for a “gas tax holiday” to alleviate the rising prices, but it hasn’t yet happened.

As for Patel, he knows he’s doing all he can for the community he cherishes.

“It makes me feel good,” he notes, “and I’ll sleep better at night.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!