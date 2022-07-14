‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ trailer brings fans back to Middle-earth

The highly anticipated "Lord of the Rings" prequel series takes places thousands of years before the original trilogy.

Loading the player...

Tolkien fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings “prequel series from Prime Video is just months away and the streamer just dropped a thrilling teaser trailer, finally giving fans a glimpse into their return to Middle-earth.

“Lord of the Rings” is by far one of the most beloved fantasy series. Tolkien’s original series stands as one of the most commercially successful literary works of all time. Peter Jackson’s film adaptations only further cemented LOTR’s legacy, earning multiple Academy Awards and becoming some of the highest-grossing films in movie theaters.

Now, Prime Video is taking a stab at the beloved world of Middle-earth with “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” reuniting devoted fans with Elves, warriors and others.

Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir) in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” (Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)





“There was a time when the world was so young there had not yet been a sunrise,” an unknown voice states in a monologue that opens up the teaser. “But even then, there was light.” The teaser wastes no time showing off the breathtaking landscapes fans have come to know and love from this genre, while also introducing them to various characters in the series, many of whom are legendary characters from the original trilogy.

While the series is set thousands of years before the massive battle between good and evil during the “Lord of the Rings” era, there is still danger waiting in the wings for these characters living in the Second Age of Middle-earth. “It will not just be the end of our people, but all peoples,” a voice states in the trailer. “The past is death. We either move forward or we die with it.”

Amazon says, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), and Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo) in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” (Amazon Studios)

These new characters are breaking new ground in other ways in the genre: representation. As popular as Peter Jackson’s” Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies were, they featured no people of color. That changes with the series. Many characters are played by actors of color, including Sophia Nomvete as dwarven princess Disa and Ismael Cruz Cordova as the Silvan Elf Arondir.

As theGrio previously reported, the series executive producer Lindsey Weber spoke with Vanity Fair about the conscious casting decision. “It felt only natural to us that an adaptation of Tolkien’s work would reflect what the world actually looks like,” Weber said. “Tolkien is for everyone. His stories are about his fictional races doing their best work when they leave the isolation of their own cultures and come together.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuts Sept. 2 on Prime Video with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!