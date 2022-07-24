Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism

The governing body said it was “truly sorry” to anyone who was racially abused while playing the sport.

Loading the player...

The board of Cricket Scotland resigned on Sunday ahead of the publication of an independent report into racism.

A review was conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, told British broadcaster Sky Sports that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”, while former teammate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the two players, told Sky the report could prove “devastating” for Cricket Scotland.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 07: Players of Scotland line up for the National Anthems ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The governing body said it was “truly sorry” to anyone who was abused while playing the sport. The report will be released Monday.

In a statement reacting to the resignation of the board, Cricket Scotland said it will “work in partnership with (government agency) sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organization and the sport in the days ahead.”

The resignation letter from the outgoing board referred to the review being “truly transformative, not just for Cricket Scotland but the sport of cricket” and said it would “provide a watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general.”

LONDON – APRIL 21: The Dukes pink ball during the MCC XI v Scotland at Lords Cricket Ground on April 21, 2008 in London, England. The pink cricket ball is being trialled for the first time in a match in England. (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)

The outgoing board repeated its apology, but said that despite taking steps to improve the governance of Cricket Scotland, it could not meet the timescale of actions the report will recommend.

“Consequently, we believe we must now step aside to enable the required progress to be made in the coming months,” the board said.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!