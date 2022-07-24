Lil Uzi Vert updates Instagram with new pronouns: they/them

The Philadelphia rapper made the announcement the day before the release of their latest EP, "Red and White."

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has changed their pronouns on Instagram to they/them.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philly-born hip-hop artist on Thursday additionally shared a photo of them wearing a sweatshirt featuring the words “they/them,” the day before the release of their latest EP, “Red and White,” on Friday.

Uzi, 26, did not make an official announcement explaining their pronoun change, but the uncaptioned post and bio change sparked discussion about gender identity across social media.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

Among those firmly supporting Uzi’s pronoun preference was their girlfriend, JT of the City Girls, a star in her own right. JT came to Uzi’s defense in response to an Instagram user’s comment saying: “I’m not calling my man ‘they.’”

JT clapped back at the user, saying: “you don’t have a man to call.”

🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/XUv88jRcML — GO BUY MY FUCKING SONG CALLED GOOD LOVE (@ThegirlJT) July 22, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, she additionally corrected herself after referring to Uzi using he/him pronouns on Twitter.

*THEY! https://t.co/2KwazCCsm2 — GO BUY MY FUCKING SONG CALLED GOOD LOVE (@ThegirlJT) July 22, 2022

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, the term “nonbinary” refers broadly to anyone who does not identify with the categories of “man” or “woman,” and some nonbinary people prefer to use they/them pronouns.

Multiple studies have shown that nonbinary people face an elevated risk of encountering violence and employment discrimination, as well as isolation, unhappiness, mental health issues, suicide ideation and more.

Gender-nonconformity is a topic yet to be thoroughly explored in hip-hop, with only a few rappers today openly self-identifying as nonbinary.

I’d love to see some nasty gay/queer women & non binary rappers take over. Where they at? — k6mil 🦠 (@k6mil) August 10, 2020

According to Variety, among the short list is Janelle Monaé, who came out in 2020 by tweeting the hashtag: “#IAmNonbinary” while the hashtag was trending on the platform. New York emcee Princess Nokia additionally came out as nonbinary a few years earlier.

Throughout Uzi’s career, despite having used he/him pronouns, the rapper has challenged social norms regarding the expression of gender through their clothing and style choices. Uzi has rocked painted nails in the past and was photographed in a Thom Browne-designed skirt.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Their latest four-track EP “Red and White,” is the artist’s first commercial project since the 2020 full-length album, “Eternal Atake.”

According to Complex, Uzi has another full-length album in the works, expected to be titled “The Pink Tape.” Per the outlet, the rapper shared with Hip Hop DX in August 2021 that the album will explore new sounds.

“… Last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing,” Uzi said.

