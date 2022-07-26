Chanté Adams dreams of playing ball in ‘A League of Their Own’ trailer

The series, based on the beloved 1992 film of the same name, premieres next month on Prime Video.

Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and others are coming up to bat! Prime Video just dropped the official trailer for “A League of Their Own,” a series based on the film of the same name, starring the two actresses.

Abbi Jacobson (left) as Carson and Chanté Adams as Max in a scene from “A League of Their Own.” Jacobson is also series co-creator and executive producer. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

The beloved 1992 film “A League of Their Own” captured audiences with its story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which existed from 1943 to 1954. With legions of fans, the film has become a classic in its own right and now Prime Video is putting its spin on the story.

One notable difference in the television series is in representation, specifically featuring the Black and LGBTQ+ characters who are based on real-life female baseball players. The trailer, which Prime Video dropped Tuesday morning, shines a light on this, giving fans a sneak peek at Adams, Jacobson and the rest of the cast as they work against the odds to play professional baseball.

The trailer kicks off with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League tryouts, a popular scene in the film version. While the white players have no problem shooting their shot at joining the inaugural league, Adams’ character, Max Chapman, faces even more hurdles as the only Black woman to try out.

In the clip, Chapman and her best friend Clance (played by Gbemisola Ikumelo) are prevented from trying out and are told, “I don’t think you understand, this is the All-American league,” to which she replies, “we’re pretty All-American.”

Chanté Adams attends Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” special screening on July 2, 2022, in Rockford, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Prime Video)

While plenty of the white women have no problem joining the Peaches, Chapman — judging by the looks of the trailer — takes matters into her own hands and tries out for an all-male factory team. Clance says in the trailer, “Things are changing pretty fast!” Check out the clip below:

TheGrio attended the American Black Film Festival in June where Prime Video premiered the first two episodes of “A League of Their Own.” During the Q&A, Adams opened up about playing Max and the unique opportunity to tell this story.

“I have never seen a story about a Black woman in sports during this time,” she said. “My career has always been about telling the stories of complex and complicated Black women and that is what Max Chapman is. Once I read the script — and, of course, I’m a fan of the movie like everyone else — I wanted to be a part of it.”

“A League of Their Own” premieres on Aug. 12 on Prime Video.

