Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested, suspected of drunk driving

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Norcross, Georgia.

USA Today reported that Ozuna, 31, was pulled over by police for unsafe driving in Norcross, Georgia, according to Gwinnett County records. He was then arrested and charged with an unsafe lane change and a DUI, the records show. He was released from a local jail shortly after 8 a.m. after posting bond.

Marcell Ozuna faces two traffic charges. (Getty Images)

Following his Friday arrest, USA Today reported that Ozuna, who has been arrested before, is not expected to receive additional disciplinary action. However, under the MLB and the MLB Players Association collective bargaining agreement, a DUI arrest or charge requires referral to a treatment board for evaluation.

The Braves said in a statement that they are “disappointed” by his latest arrest.

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete,” the statement read, per USA Today.

Ozuna also addressed arrest, without taking questions, telling reporters, “I disappointed my team, I disappointed my family … I don’t have anything more to say, It’s a legal matter.”

Ozuna made headlines in May 2021 when he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife, theGrio reported.

“In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury,” the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia said in a statement at the time. “The victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital,” the police report said.

As reported by USA Today, the assault incident resulted in Ozuna being curbed for the remainder of the 2021 season and he was suspended without pay for 20 games. He was also required to complete a family violence intervention program, anger management and 100 hours of community service.

The Braves condemned domestic violence in a statement released following that arrest.

“The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form,” the team said at the time. “Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment.”

