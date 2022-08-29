Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and others pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It has been two years since the "Black Panther" star tragically passed away.

Two years after the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, celebrities posted social media tributes to the “Black Panther” star, who had co-starred with many of them on various projects.

Boseman’s mark on the industry, superhero fandom and more is still felt two years after his death on Aug. 28, 2020 at the age of 43, as various celebrities shared tributes over the weekend.

Lupita Nyong’o, who starred opposite Boseman in “Black Panther” as T’Challa’s love interest Nakia, shared a video of the actor on her Instagram page. At what seems to be a fan event, Nyong’o asks Boseman in the video, “Chadwick, what are you doing?”

Chadwick Boseman, left, and “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o appear at a 2018 SiriusXM cast event in New York. Nyong’o posted a social media tribute to Boseman on the second anniversary of his death, as did many other colleagues and fans. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“I’m signing tickets. I signed somebody’s shoes over there,” Boseman responds as fans laugh at his retort. “I signed some Jordans and I’m not even Michael Jordan,” he adds. Nyong’o then asks, “Why do you think they asked you?” Boseman replies, “I don’t know. I have no idea.” Nyong’o wrote in her caption, speaking to the actor’s character and personality, that he “kept it real, kept it kind.”

So far, the post has generated more than 160,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans and friends alike. Winston Duke, also a part of the “Black Panther” universe, commented, “Incredibly generous man…always sharing … helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the “Black Panther” franchise, commented with hearts on Nyong’o’s post. She also posted a tribute on Sunday to her Instagram story, writing “I miss hearing your laugh, I always tried to make you smile whenever we saw each other,” along with a picture of the two of them.

At the time of Baseman’s death, according to a previous article published on the theGrio, the actor’s family revealed that he had been battling colon cancer for four years. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family shared in a statement, noting that between major projects like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Black Panther” he underwent “countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the official sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, will hit theaters later this year. The trailer, which debuted at Comic-Con this summer, garnered 172 million views in just 24 hours. The film is set to return viewers to Wakanda in the wake of T’Challa’s passing, a very meta story as the world continues to heal from the loss of Boseman.

“It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try,” Director and co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler said of the sequel at Comic-Con, as theGrio previously reported. “It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from “Black Panther 1”, and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.”

