Black corrections officer fired after mocking Breonna Taylor’s death in video, saying ‘We killed that b**ch’

Turhan Knight, a Louisville corrections officer since 2018, said he is "deeply remorseful" for making the mock recruitment video on Aug. 18.

A Black Kentucky corrections officer learned the hard way that making fun of a woman’s death is not the best strategy for retaining employees or attracting new ones.

According to NBC News, Turhan Knight, a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer since 2018, was fired Thursday after a mock recruitment video surfaced in which he said, “We killed that b–ch,” referring to the 2020 police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

This undated file photo shows police shooting victim Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Turhan Knight, a Louisville Metro Corrections officer since 2018, was fired Thursday after a mock recruitment video surfaced in which he said, “We killed that b–ch,” referencing the 2020 police killing of 26-year-old Taylor. (Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

“We need backup, answer the call; be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that b–ch,” Knight said in the video, as reported by NBC.

“You want to drive vehicles like this? And fly in planes?” he continued, walking by parked police vehicles. “Do you want to be able to have unlimited off-duty? Do you want to be able to support your family? Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department.”

As previously reported by the Associated Press, Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers on March 13, 2020, shortly after they showed up at her house to execute a drug search warrant since determined to be falsified. Her boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door, and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times and killing her. Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted four former officers on criminal civil rights violations charges.

Taylor’s death, as well as the subsequent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, prompted a racial reckoning in America and triggered protests against racism and police brutality nationwide.

Knight has since expressed regret for the mock recruitment video. Despite word of his firing, he reportedly told WAVE News he resigned from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections two weeks ago after accepting another position elsewhere.

“I understand that the video was insensitive, and I am deeply remorseful for even making it,” Knight said of the clip, which was made on Aug. 18, as reported by NBC.

Jerry Collins, director of corrections, said he was “disgusted” by Knight’s “unacceptable” behavior, maintaining that his views do not reflect the professionalism and spirit of LMPD.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also condemned Knight’s actions and said that he was fired immediately after officials were made aware of the video.

“There is zero excuse for his insensitivity. He has brought great shame upon Metro Corrections and all of Louisville Metro Government,” Fischer said, according to NBC. “I deeply apologize to the family of Breonna Taylor and all of the hard working and ethical employees of Louisville Metro Government. One person will not tarnish the good work we attempt to do on behalf of our residents.”

Daniel Johnson, president of the union that represents Louisville police officers, said the organization won’t challenge Knight’s dismissal, noting that they found the move to be “absolutely justified.”

“There is no place in public service,” he said, “for anyone that would do something so insensitive.”

