‘Red Table Talk’ to return with brand new episodes

The premiere episode will feature an interview with "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy.

Get ready “Red Table Talk” fans! The Emmy award-winning Facebook Watch series is officially coming back after a brief hiatus with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris sitting around the famous red table.

On the premiere episode of the popular talk show, the women will sit down with Jennette McCurdy of Nickelodeon fame. McCurdy has made major headlines in the past few weeks after the release of her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which immediately topped The New York Times bestseller list.



Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris are the hosts of the Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk”

Credit: Rebecca “Bexx” Francoi

In the upcoming episode, like in the book, McCurdy “bravely opens up in her first in-depth interview about the decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother,” according to a press release.

McCurdy was one of Nickelodeon’s biggest stars for almost a decade, between starring in “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.” Her new book not only dives into her abusive relationship with her mother, but also the dark sides of being a child actor.

As theGrio has previously reported, “Red Table Talk” has been a smash hit for both the Smith family and Facebook Watch, consistently providing award-winning and highly-rated content from their interviews. The family has previously sat down with the likes of Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Niecy Nash and even just one another for frank, nuanced and important conversations.

In 2021, the series won the Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show and has also won six NAACP Image Awards as well as an African American Film Critics Association Award. In 2020, “Red Table Talk” producers signed a three-year renewal deal with Facebook Watch and also announced the launch of their similarly popular spin-off, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

“Red Table Talk” returns Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Facebook Watch.

