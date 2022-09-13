‘The Great Outdoors Series:’ Learn how HBCUs Outside is elevating HBCUs across country

The organization created a platform for HBCU students and alumni interested in exploring the outdoor space.

“The Great Outdoors Series” has finally come to its last destination, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. In the final location, our host and travel influencer, Ciara Johnson, will join HBCUs Outside for kayaking at Sweetwater Creek Park.

HBCUs Outside wanted to see more Black faces on the trails so it created a platform for HBCU students and alumni interested in exploring the outdoor space. What especially makes this organization special is how it caters directly to the HBCU community, ensuring as its motto states, “a seat at the Outdoor industry boardroom table.” Viewers will meet the man behind this remarkable and intentional organization, Ron Griswell.

Along for the journey Ron brought two students — Adrian Wilson, a student at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and Jarvis Dean, a student at Lemoyne-Owen College — to talk about what makes the organization special to them.

“The Great Outdoors Series” concludes its cross-country adventures with the Black student-led organization, HBCUs Outside. (Photo: Cliford Mervil)

In this episode, prepare to see how Ciara dives into what inspired Ron to create HBCUs Outside and the changes he’d like to see at historical Black colleges in the near future.

HBCUs everywhere should be so proud of the work and dedication that this organization has brought to campuses across the nation. Special thanks to the team at HBCUs Outside team for the southern hospitality and education of Outdoor inclusion.

The Great Outdoors series has come to a close but we hope that the organizations featured in the series strike a chord of inspiration.

To learn more on HBCUs Outside, follow them on social media @hbcusoutside and check out its website, https://www.hbcusoutside.com.

