Zendaya makes history at Emmys with ‘Euphoria’ win

The actress nabbed the coveted trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time

Zendaya made history at the “74th Emmy Awards” in more ways than one.

The “Euphoria” star, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her starring role of Rue in the HBO juggernaut, is the first Black woman to win in the coveted category twice.

The first time was in 2020 during the debut season of the series when she became the youngest actress to win in the category.

Now, at 26, she’s also the youngest actress to win two Emmys. As if that’s not enough, she’s also the youngest person to ever receive an Emmy nomination for producing.

Earlier in the night, the actress hit the gold carpet in a black ball gown from Valentino and looked like Hollywood royalty when she appeared on stage to accept her groundbreaking award.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said from the podium. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

The actress, who got her start on the Disney channel, faced stiff competition at this year’s ceremony, beating out Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”).

This year, “Euphoria” was nominated for 16 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Music and Lyrics. It nabbed six trophies, among them Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Colman Domingo and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.

