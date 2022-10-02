Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon￼

Kipruto finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds.

Loading the player...

Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s.

Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds. The 30-year-old Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third.

Amos Kipruto of Kenya crosses the line to win the men’s elite race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with 6 miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17:25, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

This year’s race took place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Yehualaw’s victory came just six months after making her debut over the distance. She is the youngest London Marathon champion.

Kipruto pulled away from the rest of the field as it reached the final 5 kilometers (3 miles).

First placed Amos Kipruto of Kenya pose for a photo after the Elite Men’s Marathon during the 2022 TCS London Marathon on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The race will return to its traditional April date next year.

Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the wheelchair titles and set new course records.

Defending champion Hug won in 1:24:38.

Debrunner won the race for the first time in 1:38:24.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!