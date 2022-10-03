Deion Sanders addresses Georgia Tech head coach opening

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is currently in this third year as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

Deion Sanders is reacting to fans and media reports naming him as a possible replacement for former head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Geoff Collins, who was fired last week.

Sanders was asked about the open coaching position at Georgia Tech during a recent guest appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the former Atlanta Falcon and Brave simply said, “It’s nice to be mentioned.”

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, head coach at Jackson State, has been mentioned as a possible head coach candidate at Georgia Tech. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is in this third year as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. He has a record of 19-5 with the football team and was named the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) coach of the year in 2021. TheGrio reported previously that Sanders made clear during his recent Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches call that he is a proud advocate for funding HBCU athletes.

“If we are going to get our butt kicked, shouldn’t it be worth it?” Sanders said, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported. “How in the world are we settling for the little minute droppings that they are giving us when everyone is about $500,000 to $600,000? Shouldn’t we get together as an HBCU and say we are not going to play these beatdown games unless we get this?”

Meanwhile, Sanders is also a possible candidate for the head coaching job at Arizona State, the Clarion Ledger reports, after Herm Edwards was recently fired. Shaun Aguano will be interim head coach until a replacement is found, the Deseret News reports.

Georgia Tech fired Collins after an abysmal season that lead to a 27-10 road loss to the University of Central Florida. His final winning percentage after four seasons (.263, 10-28) “is the lowest in team history among its 13 full-time coaches,” per AJC.

“I am grateful to Coach Collins for his hard work and commitment to our student athletes,” Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a statement last week, according to CBS Sports. “Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve.” He added that “a coaching change is a necessary first step” in rebuilding the program.

Cabrera fired Collins along with athletic director Todd Stansbury, who had held that job since 2016. The school announced that former Georgia Tech player and current offensive line coach Brent Key will serve as interim coach. Frank Neville, chief of staff and senior vice president of strategic initiatives, will be the interim athletic director, according to CBS Sports.

