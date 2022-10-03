‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer teases a new Black Panther

The highly anticipated sequel to the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe film premieres this November.

It’s time to return to Wakanda. In a little more than two months, the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” hits theaters, and Marvel just dropped an official full-length trailer for the film.

As theGrio previously reported, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to be one of the biggest superhero films of the year. Returning fans to the futuristic kingdom of Wakanda, the film also will deal with the loss of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020 before the sequel began production.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

©Disney

While the first trailer, released this summer, struck an emotional cord with fans as it detailed the immense loss of T’Challa, the new clip dives deeper into the sequel’s plot, including a conflict between Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Talocan. Its ruler, Namor, seems to be a central character and potential villain who poses an immense threat to Wakanda and its position on the world stage.

The end of the trailer features the first full glimpse of the Black Panther suit. While the person behind the mask isn’t revealed, the trailer confirms one thing: the Black Panther is indeed returning.

Director and writer Ryan Coogler talked to “Entertainment Weekly” about the new trailer and how he conceived this story after Boseman’s unexpected death. “I had to find a way that I felt like I could keep going and a way that our ‘Black Panther’ family could keep going,” Coogler told the outlet. “I started to come up with a film that had elements of the film that we had just finished writing, but also applied the themes that the people who were hurting just as much as me could actually perform and execute and come out on the other side whole.”

He added, “I think this film has the fog of loss over it and anamorphic lenses warp the image a little bit. Sometimes when you go through profound loss, it can warp how you look at the world.”

Check out the trailer for the film below:

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premieres in theaters Nov. 11

