It’s Black Girl Day Off — so why are we working ourselves into unhealthiness?

Created as a national holiday for Black women "to focus on their emotional well-being," Black Girl Day Off recognizes stress as a precursor of chronic illness.

Loading the player...

Hey, Black girl — make that Black woman — did you realize today was your day off? Chances are you had no idea Oct.11 is a national holiday recognized as Black Girl Day Off, because you’ve had your head down hard at work. If that’s the case, girl, you not only deserve a break, you likely desperately need one.

Black Girl Day Off (Oct. 11) is recognized annually the day after World Mental Health Day and is described as “a day dedicated to encouraging Black women to take a mental day off to focus on their emotional well-being.” (AdobeStock)

Recognized annually the day after World Mental Health Day and described as “a day dedicated to encouraging Black women to take a mental day off to focus on their emotional well-being,” Black Girl Day Off is an acknowledgment that unchecked mental health jeopardizes our physical health, as well. In fact, the National Institutes of Health notes the existence of a dangerous health cycle that can specifically affect Black women, resulting from “the twofold consequences of social stress resulting from the interaction between racial and gender discrimination compounded by health and socioeconomic disparity.”

The NIH further identifies chronic stress as a contributing factor in the development of obesity, an acknowledged precursor of other chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease, the latter of which may affect one in every two Black women in the United States. Stress has even been posited as a factor in the development of breast cancer, which Black women die of at disproportionate rates.

The goal of Black Girl Day Off is to raise awareness about mental health concerns in African-American communities because Black women are frequently a pillar of strength who must face the high risk of heart disease, breast cancer, and other chronic illnesses. As a result, by expanding information on the subject and attempting to remove the stigma associated with it, it is anticipated that this may inspire those who are suffering to seek treatment and support. When it comes to mental health in the African American community, it’s time to shed the stigma, embrace the battle, and invest in the possibility of a more secure future. Source: National Today

Proving the issues are far more significant than a single day, the organizers of Black Girl Day Off encourage us to observe the day through service to Black women, whether that be encouraging them to take a day for themselves and/or participate in group therapy or donating to a mental health organization.

If it’s you who are in need of support — while it’s obviously too late to ask for today off — you could perhaps see value in asking yourself what a day off could do for you. Aside from providing a moment to breathe and rest, it could also offer a much-needed moment to self-assess: Do you know how to achieve and maintain a work-life balance?

Are you trying to be everything to everyone or learning to set boundaries, both at work and at home? How are you communicating — are you holding emotions inside until you explode or are you expressing your needs calmly in real-time? How are your relationships? Do you recognize signs of burnout — are you feeling unable to focus? Are you eating and sleeping well? Are you in need of someone to talk to? When was the last time you even just had your blood pressure checked?

Taking a day off may not solve all your problems, but taking a moment to consider whether you need more support can certainly help you figure out where to start.

“Making everyone in the world more aware of the challenges that people who are battling with mental health confront is a terrific approach to start solving the problem,” say the creators of Black Girl Day Off. “The more individuals who are aware, the more they can help with prevention or seek support.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.