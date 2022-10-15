Megan Thee Stallion’s LA home burglarized, jewelry stolen

Per reports, no one was harmed during the break-in. Suspects have yet to be identified.

The Los Angeles residence of rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly burglarized Thursday evening by two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

First reported by TMZ, the two men allegedly broke in through a back window of Megan’s home while she was away, ultimately making away with $300K-$400K worth of jewelry from her bedroom, according to PEOPLE.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Police investigators in Los Angeles are reviewing surveillance footage from the night of the burglary, as well as surveillance footage from her neighbors’ properties, the outlet reported.

“Wow,” the “Body” rapper tweeted on Friday in response to the intrusion, later adding: “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

Megan, a three-time Grammy winner, is still scheduled to host and perform on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15. She was in New York at the time of the burglary.

The rapper tweeted that following her SNL performance, she will need some time off for self care.

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she tweeted.

Megan recently launched a website aiming to provide people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community with a myriad of mental health helplines and resources, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

As previously reported by theGrio, the rapper in September announced her “Bad B—s Have Bad Days Too” site. The page features a “Find a Therapist” button that directs users to the American Psychological Association to find a qualified psychologist.

“Bad B—s Have Bad Days Too” was announced via a tweet shared from a fan named Shea Jordan Smith. In the Twitter thread, Smith included a message from Megan that read: “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand.”

