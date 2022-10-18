Bronny James signs deal with Beats

The high school athlete's father, LeBron James, was the first athlete to sign with Beats back in 2008, making the action all the more legendary.

Bronny James follows in his father’s footsteps on and off the basketball court.

According to Forbes, the 18-year-old Sierra Canyon School athlete — the son of Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James — has entered into a name, image and likeness (NIL) contract with Beats by Dre. He becomes the first high school signee to collaborate with Beats, one of the biggest headphone manufacturers in the world.

LeBron James was the first athlete to sign with the brand in 2008, making the action all the more legendary. The Fit Pro and Studio Buds earbuds are now the subjects of a new commercial featuring the father-son duo.

Bronny James is the first high school athlete to enter into a name, image and likeness deal with Beats by Dre. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bronny James’ partnership with Beats comes after Nike Basketball revealed this month that he was one of five student-athletes to represent them in a separate NIL deal, theGrio previously reported.

“To serve the future of athletes and sport, Nike is teaming up with inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities,” Nike said in a statement at the time. “Just as we support them in pursuing their goals, they push us to think even bigger about the change we can create together.”

Nike also sponsored the elder James when he first entered the professional ranks in 2003. Forbes previously reported that in 2015, LeBron James struck a lifetime agreement with the leading sports brand that pays him an estimated $32 million annually.

He has expressed his desire to stay in the game long enough to play alongside his son. Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.

