Jadakiss launches a new coffee brand with his father and son

Jadakiss is tapping into a family legacy to build generational wealth with the new Black-owned coffee brand, Kiss Cafe.

Rapper Jason “Jadakiss” Phillips is expanding his entrepreneurial portfolio with help from his father and son. With the launch of his new coffee brand, Kiss Cafe, Jadakiss is not only building generational wealth but also honoring a part of his family’s history.

“Although rap has always been at the forefront, family is the foundation. Coffee played a major role in the Phillips family as early as 1977. Being a man of routine, from music to fitness and health, coffee was always a part of my life,” said Jadakiss on Instagram.

His father and business partner, Bob Phillips, is no stranger to the coffee sector. The elder Phillips spent over 40 years working in the industry and recently served as the president and CEO of Catturra Corp., an import and trade firm specializing in international green coffees. His grandson, Jaewon Phillips, joined him at the firm in 2018.

“This is one of my proudest professional and personal achievements,” said Bob Phillips. “There is no greater honor than taking what you’ve learned in this life and inspiring your family to join you and bring that pursuit to the next level.”

Created with “honesty and accessibility,” Kiss Cafe is “grinded, pressed and brewed [for] each sip [to commemorate] a story passed down.” Jadakiss describes coffee as a universal and personal thing that anyone can enjoy regardless of age or background.

With this launch, the company has released a Central American-sourced medium-dark roast blend called “Beijo,” which translates to “kiss” in Portuguese. The blend is available exclusively on the company’s site for $14.99.

By the way, Kiss Cafe is only one of the rapper’s business ventures. In 2011, he and fellow D-Block member Styles P opened a Juices For Life Juice Bar in Yonkers, New York.

“I’m just the face, but the coffee itself is going to get you to love it,” said Jadakiss.

