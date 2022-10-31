Ye confronts George Floyd’s family on social media after potential lawsuit announcement

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, reportedly plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West.

The mother of George Floyd's daughter intends to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West, a decision that has led to the rapper attacking her on social media for "being greedy."

According to The Los Angeles Times, the rapper, known as Ye, attacked Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Washington, in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday.

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE. I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!” West captioned a photo of Washington, the Times reported. “Many gave words. I ACTED. Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars … when I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting.”

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump in October 2018. West recently launched a social media attack on Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, following news that she plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against him. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP, File)

Washington has already served West with a cease and desist letter. She also moved to file the hefty lawsuit against him for misappropriation, defamation and infliction of mental distress in response to “false statements” he made on “Drink Champs,” the L.A. Times reported.

During an Oct. 15 appearance on the podcast, West claimed Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and that former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin‘s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

According to Business Insider, lawyers for the Floyd family said their client had been the target of online hate following West’s remarks.

“You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy,” West continued in his Instagram attack, according to the L.A. Times. “This is how you try someone who was there for your family???? You will never get money from no one else. GOD don’t like ugly.”

In June 2020, West is said to have donated $2 million to the Floyd family, Kentucky police shooting victim Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man shot to death in a racially motivated hate crime. He also reportedly started a college savings fund for Gianna Floyd.

The social media attack came after West told paparazzi Friday he wanted to apologize and seemingly compared himself to Floyd amid widespread criticism and several terminated business deals. Brands including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga have severed ties with him over his controversial behavior as well as his anti-Semitic and racist remarks.

Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (Photo: David J. Phillip/AP, Pool)

“When I … questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people,” West told paparazzi, according to the L.A. Times.

Business Insider reported West said he was unaware he might be anti-Semitic until he read a definition of the term.

“God has shown me — by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing — I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now,” he added, according to the Times. “So thank you, God, for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone … ?”

Business Insider reported that West said his terminated business deals led to a loss of $2 billion in one day.

According to the Times, West referenced his paparazzi interview in his Instagram caption.

“To the Floyd family: I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs,” he said. “Humbly… Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money.”

