Black mayors to lead four largest U.S. cities after Bass wins Los Angeles race

The residents of America’s four largest cities have spoken, and their votes have favored Black mayors.

New York City, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles will each be helmed by Black leaders after Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles’ 43rd mayor — the first woman and second African American elected to the role — on December 12, according to CNN.

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass addresses a news conference after her L.A. mayoral election win on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Eric Adams was voted Mayor of New York City in November 2021, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was elected by Chicago voters in 2019, and Mayor Sylvester Turner has held the role in Houston since 2016, per the outlet.

The African American Mayors Association, which represents over 100 Black mayors leading cities across the nation, celebrated the landmark achievement in a statement released Thursday.

“As Black mayors continue to win elections this cycle, we are excited that, for the first time, the four largest cities – New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago & Houston – are each led by an African American mayor,” the association wrote, per CNN.

Bass, who has served six years in Congress, is the latest among an increasing wave of Black women who in recent years have been elected to mayoral positions and other government roles, according to the outlet.

A record 145 Black women filed or pledged to run for Congress in the recent midterm election, up from 130 in the 2020 election, as reported by the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University, per CNN.

“Today’s long-awaited election results reaffirm the notion that when given the opportunity, Black women have the ability and power to lead,” said Glynda Carr, president of Higher Heights for America, a political advocacy organization supporting Black progressive women in politics, according to CNN.

Of the nation’s top 100 most populated cities, seven are currently mayored by Black women, per CAWP, but a Black woman has never been elected governor in the United States, as reported by CNN.

“If Americans truly want to see advancements in progressive policy and diverse representation in our government, we have to invest in Black women running in gubernatorial races, but investing doesn’t just mean money,” Carr told CNN. “We have to invest our time, energy and talents if we want to get Black women candidates across the finish line.”

