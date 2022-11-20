Five things to watch at ‘Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards’

The highly anticipated awards ceremony will air on Nov. 26 on CBS and Nov. 27 on theGrio Cable Network.

From its thrilling musical performances to its powerful inspirational speeches from some of the brightest stars in Hollywood, “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” is truly a must-see televised event. Before you watch the show, which will air on Nov. 26 on CBS and on Nov. 27 on theGrio Cable Network, we’ve broken down five of the biggest reasons to watch the star-studded show.

(L-R) Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Queen Latifah on stage performing “Superwoman” during the finale of theGrio Awards, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Patti LaBelle

Two words: Patti LaBelle. That’s right, the “Godmother of Soul” was the centerpiece of the night, earning the Music Icon Award. The Grammy Award winner delivered a powerful speech and performed, but not before stars like Fantasia and Yolanda Adams showered her with love.

Fantasia and Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams singing the Patti LaBelle classic “If You Asked Me To” during theGrio Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Throughout the night, both singers paid tribute to LaBelle through song. Kicking off the ceremony, Fantasia delivered a rousing performance of “Lady Marmalade” — LaBelle’s hit with the eponymous group that she fronted — that got the entire audience on its feet. Over the course of the show, Adams sang LaBelle hits, including “If You Asked Me To.”

A star-studded affair

TheGrio Awards Cultural Icon Dave Chappelle watches from the audience at theGrio Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

As previously mentioned, some of the biggest names in Hollywood descended on the Beverly Hilton Hotel, showing their gratitude on the red carpet and in speeches throughout the ceremony. They included Tyler Perry (Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award), Dave Chappelle (Cultural Icon Award), Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award) and Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award).

Memorable speeches

Each honoree delivered a must-see speech, often bringing the audience to its feet. Filled with stories of their trials and tribulations, their dedication to their respective crafts and the honor they felt to be surrounded and celebrated by their peers in one room, the speeches will leave you feeling inspired and ready to take on your own hurdles.

An electrifying finale

Patti LaBelle, one of the biggest honorees of the night, closed the show with an epic rendition of Karyn White’s “Superwoman” with a little help from her friends. Fantasia, Hudson, Adams and Queen Latifah joined LaBelle to belt out the song. It was a truly historic moment you won’t want to miss.

Watch “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 on CBS and on Nov. 27 on theGrio Cable Network. Check your local listings.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile app today!